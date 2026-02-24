‘The Kerala Story 2’ portrays secular Kerala in wrong light, may trigger tensions: HC

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday observed that the film ‘The Kerala Story 2 – Goes Beyond’ depicts a secular state like Kerala, where people live in communal harmony, in a “wrong light” and cautioned that claims of the movie being based on true events could lead to tensions.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas made the observations while hearing three separate petitions seeking to quash the certificate for public exhibition granted to the film.

During the proceedings, the court said using the state’s name and projecting the story as factual may have wider consequences. The judge observed that portraying Kerala in such a manner could potentially create communal discord.

When the matter was taken up in the post-lunch session, counsel informed the court that the producers were willing to withdraw the teasers of the film. The court said it would hear the case again on 25 February and may decide whether to view the movie before its scheduled release on 27 February.