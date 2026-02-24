‘The Kerala Story 2’ portrays secular Kerala in wrong light, may trigger tensions: HC
Court hears pleas seeking to quash film’s certification; producers offer to withdraw teasers ahead of release
The Kerala High Court on Tuesday observed that the film ‘The Kerala Story 2 – Goes Beyond’ depicts a secular state like Kerala, where people live in communal harmony, in a “wrong light” and cautioned that claims of the movie being based on true events could lead to tensions.
Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas made the observations while hearing three separate petitions seeking to quash the certificate for public exhibition granted to the film.
During the proceedings, the court said using the state’s name and projecting the story as factual may have wider consequences. The judge observed that portraying Kerala in such a manner could potentially create communal discord.
When the matter was taken up in the post-lunch session, counsel informed the court that the producers were willing to withdraw the teasers of the film. The court said it would hear the case again on 25 February and may decide whether to view the movie before its scheduled release on 27 February.
Earlier in the day, the bench indicated that it was inclined to watch the film before passing any interim order. The court also sought clarification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on whether the movie complies with all mandatory guidelines.
One of the pleas has been filed by Sreedev Namboodiri from Kannavam in Kannur district, who has named the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the CBFC and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah as respondents. Besides seeking to quash the certification, the petitioner has also sought modifications, including reconsideration of the title.
According to the petition, the film was allegedly certified “without due compliance with the statutory mandate under the Cinematograph Act, 1952”. It contends that the teaser and trailer portray narratives involving women from multiple states but brand the content as ‘The Kerala Story’, thereby associating alleged incidents of terrorism, forced conversion and demographic conspiracy exclusively with Kerala.
“Such a portrayal has the potential to stigmatise an entire regional population, disturb public order, and incite communal and regional disharmony”, the petition states.
The High Court is expected to continue hearing arguments before deciding on interim relief in the matter.
