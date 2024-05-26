The last handloom weaver of Gobindapur

There is no shortage of weavers here on paper, but it’s all over (practically) once I die,” sighs Roopchand Debnath as he takes a break from weaving on the handloom in his bamboo hut.

Apart from the loom, which takes up most of the space, are piles of junk—broken furniture, metal spare parts and pieces of bamboo, among other things. There is barely any room for more than one person.

Roopchand, 73, lives in Gobindapur, on the outskirts of Dharmanagar city, on the border of India and Bangladesh, in the state of Tripura.

A narrow pitch road leads into the village, once home to 200 weaver families and over 600 artisans, according to the locals. The office of the Gobindapur Handloom Weavers’ Association stands among the few houses in narrow lanes, its corroded walls a reminder of mostly forgotten glory.

“There was not a single house here that did not have a loom,” recounts Roopchand, who belongs to the Nath community (listed as one of the Other Backward Classes in the state). The sun is bright, and he wipes the sweat off his face before continuing. “Society used to respect us. Now, no one cares," he asks, voice cracking with emotion.