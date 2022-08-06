The Lone Wolf is ready: Dhanush confirms 'The Gray Man' sequel return

Superstar Dhanush on Saturday confirmed that he will be reprising his role of assassin Avik San aka The Lone Wolf in the follow-up project to Netflix blockbuster "The Gray Man".

The actor made his Hollywood debut with the Anthony and Joe Russo-directed action spectacle, which premiered on Netflix on July 22.



Dhanush posted an audio clip on Instagram, in which he delivers a stern warning to Hollywood star Ryan Gosling's CIA mercenary Court Gentry aka Sierra Six.