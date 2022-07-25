'The Gray Man' is a huge fun fare

When it comes to unapologetic fun the Russo Brothers are next to none. Having experienced their voracious appetite for adventure in the past, The Gray Man comes as no surprise. The bigger-the-better philosophy of flamboyant filmmaking is very much operational here as Ryan Gosling takes on Chris Evans in a game of cat-and-mouse that takes us halfway across the globe in pursuit of action.

The pace of storytelling is relentless. It’s not that the script doesn’t give us time to think. There is nothing that we need to playback in our minds. The Russo Brothers lay out the plot in vivid visceral detail , providing us with a complete comprehensive, sometimes unique sometimes familiar experience.