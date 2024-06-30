The lost idea of Nalanda

“Nalanda is not just a name; it is an identity, an honour, a value, a mantra. It is pride, it is a saga. Nalanda is a proclamation of the truth that while books may burn in the flames, the flames cannot extinguish the knowledge,” waxed prime minister Narendra Modi while inaugurating the campus of the Nalanda University in Rajgir on 19 June 2024.

He also boasted that the new campus is a ‘Net Zero’ campus based on ‘net zero energy, emissions, water and net zero waste’. He posted a large number of photographs of himself walking around the ruins of what was once a great centre of learning.

Founded in 427 CE, around 500 years before Oxford University, Nalanda is often described as the world’s first residential university, which attracted 10,000 students from across Eastern and Central Asia. They gathered to learn medicine, logic, mathematics and — above all — Buddhist principles from some of the era’s most revered scholars.

Aryabhata, considered the father of Indian mathematics, is speculated to have headed the university in 6th century CE. (Aryabhata is believed to have been the first to come up the concept of the zero, which simplified mathematical computations and helped algebra and calculus.) Astronomy and ayurveda also flourished in the university besides Buddhist philosophy. The ruins, excavated in the 19th century, are now a UNESCO heritage site.