'The way investigation is going, we know': Sibal on probe into wrestlers' allegations against WFI chief

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Tuesday expressed doubts about the fairness of the investigation being carried out into the allegations of sexual harassment levelled by women wrestlers against WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh.

Sibal, a senior advocate, represented the protesting wrestlers in the Supreme Court.

In a tweet, Sibal said, "Investigating: Wrestlers Sexual Abuse. Some investigations move to punish the accused, others to save the accused. The way this investigation is going: We know!" The Delhi Police on Friday informed a special court here that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the allegations of sexual harassment levelled by women wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Singh.