There is anti-BJP wave, country's people want change: Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday claimed there is currently an "anti-BJP" wave and people of the country want a change considering results of the recent Assembly polls in Karnataka.

If this mindset of people continues, the country will witness a change in the forthcoming elections, Pawar said at a press meet in Aurangabad.

He also claimed that small incidents in Maharashtra were being given a "religious colour", which was not a good sign.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) faced defeat in the recently held Assembly elections in Karnataka, where the Congress came back to power after a gap of five years.