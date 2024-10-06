There must be a way: Wangchuk on Jantar Mantar protest being disallowed

On Sunday, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk used his social media handles to post a letter of rejection from Delhi Police regarding his planned protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Around 150 protestors from Ladakh, including Wangchuk, announced an indefinite fast and protest on Saturday in response to the Central government's lack of acknowledgement of their demands.

The letter of rejection of stated Wangchuk letter came at a short notice, with no mention of a specific date, time, expected gathering or conclusion of the event. Wangchuk's request in not consonance with the guidelines framed Supreme Court order's dating 23.07.18

A month ago, Wangchuk began leading a 'Delhi chalo' padayatra from Leh organised by the Leh Apex Body (LAB), which along with the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) has been spearheading an agitation for the last four years for statehood for the Union Territory of Ladakh, and decentralisation of power.

On Monday, Wangchuk accused Delhi Police of unlawful detention of the 'padayatris.' They were detained at the Singhu border point near Delhi late Monday night. In accordance with their wishes, they were taken to Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Rajghat on 2 October and released afterwards.

In his latest X post, Wangchuk wrote, "We want to abide by all laws and still express our grievance in a peaceful way. Why is it so difficult to follow the path of Gandhi in his own country?"