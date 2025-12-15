Thiruparankundram case: Hilltop structure not temple lamp pillar, state tells Madras HC

The Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) department on Monday told the Madras High Court that the stone pillar known as deepathoon atop the Thiruparankundram hill, near a dargah, was not a temple lamp pillar and could instead be a Jain structure, directly contradicting a recent single-judge order that permitted the lighting of the Karthigai deepam lamp at the site.

Appearing before a division bench of Justices G. Jayachandran and K.K. Ramakrishnan in Madurai, the department submitted that there was historical and archaeological evidence to show that the structure was a samana deepathoon, not a temple deepa sthambam traditionally used for Karthigai deepam.

The Bench was hearing a batch of appeals filed by the state authorities and temple administration against the 1 December order of Justice G.R. Swaminathan, which had allowed the lamp to be lit on 3 December at the disputed pillar.

Representing the Arulmighu Subramaniya Swamy Temple, Thiruparankundram, counsel argued that the authentic deepathoon associated with the temple was located near the Uchchipillaiyar temple and not at the hilltop structure adjacent to the dargah.

To support this claim, the HR & CE department placed before the court a 1920 book by scholar Bose, documenting the traditional location of the Karthigai deepam, as well as a 1981 publication of the Tamil Nadu Archaeology Department, carrying a foreword by noted historian R. Nagaswamy.

Senior counsel N. Jyothi told the court that religious practices and temple administration were governed by clearly prescribed procedures under HR & CE rules and could not be altered through individual petitions. Senior advocate T. Mohan, appearing for the dargah, cautioned that if individual devotees were allowed to impose their own interpretations of ritual practice, “there would be no end to it”.

Senior counsel S. Sridhar submitted that for over a century, Karthigai deepam had been lit only at the Uchchipillaiyar temple and that the petitioner was attempting to disturb a long-settled custom that did not constitute an enforceable individual right.