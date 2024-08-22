Those continuing to deny UNSC permanent membership must be called out: India

India has called for discrediting those opposing the expansion of the permanent membership of the Security Council and denying Africa’s “rightful place”.

“Those who continue to deny the expansion of permanent category and Africa's rightful place in it must be called out,” R. Ravindra, the charge d’affaires of India’s UN Mission said on Wednesday, 21 August.

“Africa's continued denial of representation in the permanent category of membership is a blot on the collective credibility of this council,” he said at the High-Level Open Debate on Peacebuilding and Sustaining Peace convened by Sierra Leone, the Council’s president.

India has always called for permanent African representation in an expanded Council and supports the African consensus demanding two permanent seats and increasing the elected seats for the continent from three to five, Ravindra said.

He pointed out that nearly 70 per cent of the Council’s mandates for peacekeeping are for Africa.

Reforming the Council, an endeavour blocked for nearly a couple of decades is seeing a renewed push from African nations demanding action in time for the 80th anniversary of the UN’s founding next year.

A 12-member group, Uniting for Consensus, has used procedural manoeuvres to prevent the reform process from advancing because of opposition to certain countries getting permanent seats.