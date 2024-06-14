Those who became arrogant were stopped at 241 by Lord Ram: RSS

In hard-hitting remarks on the outcome of the Lok Sabha polls, RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Thursday, 13 June, slammed the ruling BJP for "arrogance".

Speaking at the 'Ramrath Ayodhya Yatra Darshan Poojan Samaroh' at Kanota near Jaipur, the RSS national executive member did not mention the rivals by name but suggested that the poll outcome reflected their attitudes.

"The party which did the bhakti (of Lord Ram) but became arrogant was stopped at 241 but it was made the biggest party," he said, in an apparent reference to Narendra Modi-led BJP which got 240 seats in the Lok Sabha seats.

"And those who had no faith in Ram, they together were stopped at 234," he said, apparently referring to the INDIA bloc.