‘Those who don’t worship Ram are chamars’ not casteist offence: Allahabad HC

The Allahabad High Court has dismissed an appeal filed against the alleged objectionable comments made against Dalits by a seer during a religious talk event in January this year.

The petitioner filed an appeal after a special judge for SC/ST cases dismissed an application against remarks made by Swami Rambhadracharya.

Dismissing the appeal filed by one Prakash Chandra, Justice Saurabh Srivastava observed, "Having perused the grounds taken up while preferring the instant appeal, it is crystal clear that no specific offence under SC/ST Act, 1989, Section 67 of IT Act and other sections of IPC is attracted."

The petitioner filed an application under Section 156(3) (CrPC) seeking court direction to register an FIR over certain statements made by Rambhadracharya.

These comments targeted a Scheduled Caste community and attracted the offence under the SC/ST Act and certain provisions of the IPC, he said in his plea.