‘No one can craft a jutti like I do’

Hansraj tightens his grip on the coarse cotton thread. Using a sharp steel needle to guide it, the veteran shoemaker pierces the tough leather, skilfully moving the needle in and out roughly 400 times to hand-stitch a pair of Punjabi juttis (closed shoes). As he does so, his heavy sighs followed by ‘hmms’ punctuate the silence.

In the village of Rupana in Sri Muktsar Sahib district of Punjab, Hansraj is the only artisan who makes these shoes the traditional way. “Most people are unaware how a Punjabi jutti is made and who crafts it. There is a common misconception that machines make it. But from preparation to stitching, everything is done by hand,” says the 63-year-old artisan who has been in the business for nearly half a century now.

“Wherever you go, Muktsar, Malout, Gidderbaha or Patiala, no one can meticulously craft a jutti like I do,” Hansraj claims. Every day, starting at 7 a.m., he sits on a cotton mattress on the floor near the entrance of his rented workshop. The walls are covered with a collection of Punjabi juttis for both men and women. A pair can be priced between Rs 400 and Rs 1,600. He says he earns about Rs 10,000 a month from this, with an average workday of 12 hours.

“The body aches, especially the legs,” Hansraj says, massaging his knee joints. Hansraj learnt the craft when he was around 15, he was tutored by his father. “I was more interested in exploring the outdoors. Some days I would sit down to learn, some days I would not.” But as he grew up and the pressure to work increased, so did the hours of being seated.