Thoughts, not clothes, make one a yogi: Akhilesh in veiled dig at UP CM

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday directed a veiled jibe at Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, saying without taking any names that one becomes a yogi by one's thoughts and words, and not clothes.

Yadav, who was addressing an election rally in Phulpur where the Samajwadi Party is backing the candidate Mustafa Siddiqui, also claimed that the chief minister was on his way out.

"People know this government is on its way out," he said and added that Adityanath's chair would not be spared regardless of the outcome of the Maharashtra assembly elections.

Yadav had earlier hinted at tensions between Adityanath and the BJP's central leadership. He had also claimed during the Lok Sabha election campaign earlier this year that Adityanath would be removed if the BJP was re-elected to power.

Commenting on Adityanath's rhetoric, Yadav said, "Our chief minister is very knowledgeable but he says too much where less is needed. That's why we have the tradition of 'mauni baba (silent monk)' — to speak less. Whenever he speaks, it's bitter. His negative mindset is reflected in his negative language."