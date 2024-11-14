15 steps for officials in Supreme Court guidelines on demolitions

Coming down heavily on states which have been acting as judges by driving bulldozers into homes, the Supreme Court bench of justices B.R. Gavai and K.V. Viswanathan has observed that the chilling sight of bulldozers demolishing buildings reminded them of lawlessness.

Failure to follow the principle of natural justice and due process reflected ‘might is right’, the Bench observed. The justices ruled that destroying family homes and leaving entire families homeless was nothing short of ‘anarchy’.

“If his spouse, children and parents live in the same house or co-own the same property, can they be penalised by demolishing the property without them even being involved in any crime? As is well known, a pious father may have a recalcitrant son and vice versa. Depriving innocent people of their right to life by removing shelter from their heads, in our considered view, would be wholly unconstitutional," Justice Gavai observed.

The landmark judgment states that officials who carry out illegal demolitions or violate judicial directions would be held liable to pay damages and also restore the properties at their ‘personal cost’. The officials would also be liable to be hauled up for contempt of court, the judgment held.