Thousands of burnt govt distributed sanitary napkins found in Rajasthan

In a surprising case, which came to light in Rajasthan's Jhalawar, thousands of sanitary napkins distributed by the Rajasthan Medical Service Corporation to Anganwadi centres and government schools were found lying burnt near the Babaji Ki Talai area of the town.

The logo of the state government's UDAN scheme, batch number J. 421 and the date of manufacture (August 2022) was found on the sanitary napkins, and their expiry date was August 2025.

According to the information received from the sources, these sanitary napkins were brought to the forest in an auto, after which about 3,000 packets were burnt.

A team of Medical Department and Women and Child Development Department officials reached the spot after getting information about the matter but only found the remains of thousands of burnt sanitary napkins.