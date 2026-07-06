Thousands of forgotten World War I Indian soldiers commemorated in UK

More than a century after World War I (1914-19) ended, 9,909 Indian soldiers whose deaths were never officially recorded have finally been added to the Commonwealth War Graves Commission's (CWGC) casualty database, correcting what the organisation described as a long-standing historical omission.

The soldiers, all from pre-Partition India and serving in the British Indian Army, had been left out of official commemorations because of colonial-era administrative decisions. Their names have now been restored through the Punjab Registers project, a five-year collaboration between the CWGC, the UK Punjab Heritage Association and the University of Greenwich.

"Over a century after the end of the first World War, our mission endures, ensuring all those who died in the service of the Commonwealth receive the commemoration they deserve," CWGC director-general Claire Horton said .

"The Punjab Registers project is a landmark moment in that mission. The recovery of every one of these 9,909 names helps restore missing chapters in family and world histories. It stands as a constant, timeless reminder that commemoration is not only about the past — it is about personal identity, family legacy and recognising the human cost of war," she said.

Horton said the CWGC remained committed to providing "meaningful physical commemoration" and would continue working with Commonwealth governments on plans for a memorial that honours the soldiers "with the dignity and respect they so rightly deserve".

The breakthrough followed years of painstaking research involving the digitisation and analysis of fragile recruitment registers preserved at the Lahore Museum. The documents contain the names and service records of around 320,000 Punjabi recruits who served during the war.