Thousands protest against vandalisation of Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad office

Meanwhile, the top leadership of the SFI is also reaching Wayanad after they were pulled up by the CPI-M leadership and they have promised that appropriate action would be taken.



Early in the day, 19 arrested SFI activists were sent to judicial custody.



The 19 were arrested on Friday and on Saturday, six more were taken into custody. Police is likely to make more arrests.



Meanwhile, with the Assembly session beginning on Monday, this issue is likely to rock the house and the Congress-led opposition is mulling if it should raise this issue first or the explosive revelations made by gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh against Vijayan, whom and his family, she accused, of indulging in smuggling currency and gold.