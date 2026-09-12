Three arrested for filming bodies inside Chennai hospital mortuary
Police say the accused gained access to the restricted facility after allegedly paying Rs 200 to obtain its key
Three men have been arrested for allegedly entering the mortuary at Government Stanley Hospital without authorisation and filming bodies for social media reels, police said.
The incident occurred on Thursday when Sathishkumar, 25, and Dheena, also known as Dineshkumar, 30, visited the hospital to see the body of their associate Anand, a history-sheeter from Ernavur. Both men are residents of Vyasarpadi. Police said Dheena is affiliated with the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).
The two allegedly paid Rs 200 to mortuary worker Srinivasan through Shankar, a battery-operated vehicle driver at the hospital, to secure the key to the restricted area.
Hospital employees noticed the men recording videos inside the mortuary and immediately informed medical officers.
Dr Malar subsequently lodged a formal complaint at the hospital police outpost, following which Sathishkumar, Dheena and Shankar were arrested.
The three accused were produced before a magistrate on the same day and later granted bail.
With PTI inputs