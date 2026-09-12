Three arrested for filming bodies inside Chennai hospital mortuary

Three men have been arrested for allegedly entering the mortuary at Government Stanley Hospital without authorisation and filming bodies for social media reels, police said.

The incident occurred on Thursday when Sathishkumar, 25, and Dheena, also known as Dineshkumar, 30, visited the hospital to see the body of their associate Anand, a history-sheeter from Ernavur. Both men are residents of Vyasarpadi. Police said Dheena is affiliated with the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).