Three children among seven dead after truck runs over them in Jharkhand's Khunti

"In the meantime, an 18-wheel truck from Torpa ran over them while taking a sharp turn. The driver might not have seen the crowd due to darkness," Garg told PTI.

The police officer confirmed that seven people lost their lives, while one person sustained injuries. Six victims died at the scene, while another succumbed to injuries during treatment.

Among the deceased were three women, three children and one man, the SP said.

The incident has triggered grief across the district, with Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren expressing condolences to the bereaved families.

In a post on X, Soren said he was deeply saddened by the news of seven people losing their lives in the road accident in Karra, Khunti.

He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and prayed for peace for the departed souls.

"May Marang Buru grant peace to the souls of the departed and give their grieving families the strength to bear this sorrow," the chief minister said.

Police are looking into the circumstances surrounding the accident. Preliminary information suggests that darkness and the sharp turn may have prevented the truck driver from noticing the people gathered on the road.

With PTI inputs