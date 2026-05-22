Three-day interim bail for Umar Khalid in UAPA case

The Delhi High Court on Friday granted activist Umar Khalid three days’ interim bail in a case under the anti-terror law UAPA linked to the alleged “larger conspiracy” behind the February 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

A bench of Justices Prathiba M. Singh and Madhu Jain allowed Khalid to be released from 1 to 3 June so that he could spend time with his mother, who is due to undergo surgery.

While noting that the Supreme Court had rejected Khalid’s regular bail plea on 5 January, the high court said it was taking an “empathetic view” in granting limited relief.

“Taking an empathetic view, this court is inclined to grant him interim bail for three days from 1 to 3 June to enable the appellant to spend time with his mother,” the bench said.

Appearing for Delhi Police, additional solicitor-general S.V. Raju submitted that Khalid’s mother was to undergo a minor surgery and suggested he be allowed to visit her under police escort.

The court was hearing Khalid’s appeal against a 19 May trial court order rejecting his interim bail plea. Khalid had sought 15 days’ interim bail before the trial court to attend the 40-day post-death ritual of his uncle and care for his mother ahead of her surgery.

The trial court, however, held that attending his uncle’s ceremony was “not that necessary” and said other family members could look after his mother.