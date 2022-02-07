Three dead in car crash in UP
Circle Officer K K Saroj said the accident took place around 7 pm when the car was going from Lucknow to Azamgarh
Three people died on Sunday when the car they were travelling in hit the divider on the Purvanchal Expressway and caught fire, police said.
Circle Officer K K Saroj said the accident took place around 7 pm when the car was going from Lucknow to Azamgarh.
One of the deceased has been identified as Aditya Kothari of Lucknow, the police said, and added that efforts are on to identify the others.
Most Popular