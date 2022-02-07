National

Three dead in car crash in UP

Circle Officer K K Saroj said the accident took place around 7 pm when the car was going from Lucknow to Azamgarh

PTI

Three people died on Sunday when the car they were travelling in hit the divider on the Purvanchal Expressway and caught fire, police said.

Circle Officer K K Saroj said the accident took place around 7 pm when the car was going from Lucknow to Azamgarh.


One of the deceased has been identified as Aditya Kothari of Lucknow, the police said, and added that efforts are on to identify the others.


