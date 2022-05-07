Three income tax officers booked over sexual assault in Goa

Three Income Tax inspectors attached to office in Goa's Panaji have been booked for allegedly sexually assaulting and threatening a female subordinate staff, police said on Saturday.

Police Inspector Nikhil Palyekar told IANS that Income Tax Inspectors Manindar Attri from Delhi, Aditya Verma from Rajasthan and Deepak Kumar from Bangaluru were booked in this connection on Thursday.