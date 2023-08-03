Three Indian startups to send satellites in FY24: IN-SPACe

Three private sector satellite makers are expected to send their earth observation satellites this fiscal, according to the sectoral regulator Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe).

The three companies are the Chennai-based GalaxEye Space Solutions Pvt Ltd, Hyderabad-based Dhruva Space and the Bengaluru-based Pixxel.

GalaxEye’s first satellite Dhrishti is expected to launch in the last quarter of 2023, said IN-SPACe.

GalaxEye plans high resolution multi payload microsatellite constellation, comprising optical and synthetic aperture radar (SAR) payloads enabling data fusion using Drishti Sensors targeting environmental, Illegal Vessel Monitoring, insurance applications and others, IN-SPACe said in a consultation paper on the status and opportunities in Indian earth observation satellite segment.