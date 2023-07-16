The race for space: Who will win this round?

In the dozen years between 1957 and 1969, the Americans and the Soviets went on a series of space races.

The Soviets won at almost everything at first. They were the first to send a satellite into orbit (Sputnik in 1957), the first to send a living thing into space (the dog Laika in the same year) and the first to send a person into orbit (Yuri Gagarin in 1961). The first person to ‘walk’ in space, meaning exit the spacecraft while in orbit, was Aleksei Leonov in 1965.

After this, the US registered its first win in 1969, when it was able to land humans on the moon. The US remains the only nation to be able to do this and last did it in 1972.

The Soviets tried and failed to develop a large rocket, and so the space race ended in the early 1970s. For 50 years, there has been no interest in moon landings with humans, because the cost is very high and the American public lost interest.