Three injured as fresh rain damages more homes in Himachal’s Kangra after cloudburst

Three people were injured and 12 more houses were damaged in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district following overnight rainfall, as authorities continued relief and rescue operations in areas devastated by a cloudburst earlier this week.

Officials said the latest damage in Boh Valley has taken the total number of affected houses to 18, after six homes were washed away during Tuesday's torrential rain.

The cloudburst triggered flash floods and debris flows through Sapedi and Garun villages, while Lam village also faced a similar threat. Several roads leading to the affected villages have been damaged, hampering access for rescue teams and local authorities.

According to officials, the rains have damaged 13 permanent (pucca) houses and five kutcha houses. Nine cowsheds have also been destroyed, while three buffaloes, four cows, one bull and one sheep were killed. Three people sustained injuries.