Three jailed in Patanjali soanpapadi case in Uttarakhand

A court in Pithoragarh has sentenced three people to six months imprisonment for violating food safety standards in making Patanjali Elaichi Soanpapadi.

Assistant prosecution officer Ritesh Verma said that Pithoragarh chief judicial magistrate Sanjay Singh on Saturday also imposed fines of Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000 on them, besides the jail sentence.

Verma said that the court sentenced Leeladhar Pathak, a shopkeeper from the Berinag town of Pithoragarh, to six months imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 for selling the product.

The court sentenced Ajay Joshi, assistant manager of Patanjali's authorised representative Kanhaji Distributors Pvt Ltd located in Nainital’s Ramnagar, to six months imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000.