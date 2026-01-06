Three killed in fire at Delhi Metro quarters in Adarsh Nagar

A tragic blaze engulfed the Delhi Metro staff quarters in Adarsh Nagar in the early hours of Tuesday, claiming the lives of three residents and leaving a community in mourning.

The victims have been identified as Ajay (42), Neelam (38), and their 10-year-old daughter, Janhvi, whose lives were abruptly cut short as flames devoured the second floor of the building.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received a distress call at around 2:39 am, swiftly dispatching a team of firefighters to the scene. On arrival, rescuers were met with a harrowing sight: the aftermath of the inferno and the bodies of the three victims.

During the rescue efforts, one brave firefighter sustained injuries, underscoring the peril faced by those racing against time to save lives. Police have confirmed the deaths, and investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing as relief operations continue.