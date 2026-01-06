Three killed in fire at Delhi Metro quarters in Adarsh Nagar
This tragedy follows a gas cylinder fire in Mandawali a day earlier, which sent three firefighters to hospital
A tragic blaze engulfed the Delhi Metro staff quarters in Adarsh Nagar in the early hours of Tuesday, claiming the lives of three residents and leaving a community in mourning.
The victims have been identified as Ajay (42), Neelam (38), and their 10-year-old daughter, Janhvi, whose lives were abruptly cut short as flames devoured the second floor of the building.
Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received a distress call at around 2:39 am, swiftly dispatching a team of firefighters to the scene. On arrival, rescuers were met with a harrowing sight: the aftermath of the inferno and the bodies of the three victims.
During the rescue efforts, one brave firefighter sustained injuries, underscoring the peril faced by those racing against time to save lives. Police have confirmed the deaths, and investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing as relief operations continue.
This heartbreaking incident comes on the heels of another fire just a day prior in Mandawali, where a gas cylinder explosion on the top floor of a five-story building sent three firefighters to hospital.
Thankfully, the injured are now out of danger. The Mandawali fire, caused by a short-circuit in a room heater, spread rapidly before emergency services could contain it, highlighting the ever-present dangers of electrical and gas-related hazards in the city’s dense urban landscape.
Adding to the challenges, DFS continues to grapple with a significant shortage of personnel, particularly in supervisory and frontline roles. Currently, only 18 assistant divisional officers (ADOs) serve the sprawling metropolis, well short of the sanctioned 24. These officers bear the weighty responsibility of conducting fire safety inspections and ensuring compliance across more than 5,000 establishments, including hotels, hospitals, clubs, and commercial complexes — a task made all the more daunting amidst the rising incidence of urban fires.
As Delhi reels from this latest tragedy, the flames serve as a stark reminder of the fragility of life, the courage of first responders, and the pressing need to strengthen fire safety infrastructure across the city.
With IANS inputs