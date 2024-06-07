Three men try to enter Parliament complex on fake IDs, police launch probe

According to FIR, the CISF official deployed at Parliament House, Iron Gate No. 03 for checking photo IDs, on 4 June at 1.30 p.m. detected three workers -- Kasim, Monis and Soyeb, all residents of Uttar Pradesh, while they were trying to get entry on Casual entry pass.

"Monis and Kasim displayed the same Aadhaar card number with the individual's photo. They made these forged documents under a conspiracy and used them as genuine and Kasim also impersonated Monis," read the FIR.

The FIR further said that all three workers are working under the contractor Sahnawaj Alam who hired them.

"Furthermore, it seems to be either one or both Aadhaar cards of Monis and Kasim were forged," it said.

They were hired for construction work in the MP lounge.