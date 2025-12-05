Three militants arrested in Manipur for threatening Sangai festival participants

Manipur Police have arrested three alleged militants linked to a banned coalition known as the 'G-5' for issuing threats to performers and participants at the recently concluded Sangai Festival, officials said on Friday. The arrests were made during coordinated operations in Imphal West and Imphal East districts, a senior officer told reporters.

Police have registered five cases relating to the threats, which were purportedly circulated by the proscribed G-5 grouping — an umbrella of five outlawed Meitei insurgent organisations: the UNLF, KCP, KYKL, PREPAK and PREPAK (Pro). These groups, active for decades in the valley areas, are banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and have long sought to dictate cultural and political life through periodic diktats and boycotts.

Investigators say the G-5 issued a one-year ban on four local drama troupes for agreeing to perform at the Sangai Festival, and demanded that stall owners, artists and other participants publish public apologies by 10 December. Police said more suspects are being identified and “necessary legal action” will follow against anyone involved in intimidation.

The officer added that “strict action will be taken against any attempt to intimidate or disrupt cultural activities and public events in the state”, an assertion aimed at signalling state authority at a time when extremist influence has grown amid Manipur’s fragile law-and-order environment.

The Sangai Festival — named after Manipur’s endangered brow-antlered deer — is the state’s flagship tourism showcase, intended to highlight its cultural diversity, handloom traditions, food, crafts and adventure sports. It usually draws thousands of visitors from across India and abroad.