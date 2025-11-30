Manipur’s Sangai festival sees near-empty venues as IDP protests, unrest mar event

Manipur’s state-organised Sangai Festival — revived this year after a three-year halt caused by the ethnic conflict — saw an unprecedented collapse in attendance, with officials reporting only 8,000–9,000 visitors over nine days.

The turnout stands in stark contrast to the 2.19 lakh attendees in 2022, the last time the event was held before the Meitei–Kuki violence erupted in May 2023.

According to officials, daily footfall hovered around just 1,000 visitors, despite tight security and extensive preparations for the festival, which concludes on Sunday.

The festival was repeatedly disrupted by demonstrations from internally displaced persons (IDPs), who clashed with security forces while demanding permission to return to their homes.

Protesters argued that if the government claims normalcy has returned — as signalled by organising the festival — then displaced families should be rehabilitated immediately.

Security forces fired tear gas on several occasions to disperse groups attempting to march back to their native villages.

Over the last 10 days, confrontations occurred at Yaingangpokpi and Pukhao Terapur in Imphal East, and Phougakchao Ikhai in Bishnupur, leaving more than ten people with minor injuries.