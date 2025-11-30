Manipur’s Sangai festival sees near-empty venues as IDP protests, unrest mar event
Footfall collapses from 2.19 lakh in 2022 to under 9,000 amid clashes and demands to return home
Manipur’s state-organised Sangai Festival — revived this year after a three-year halt caused by the ethnic conflict — saw an unprecedented collapse in attendance, with officials reporting only 8,000–9,000 visitors over nine days.
The turnout stands in stark contrast to the 2.19 lakh attendees in 2022, the last time the event was held before the Meitei–Kuki violence erupted in May 2023.
According to officials, daily footfall hovered around just 1,000 visitors, despite tight security and extensive preparations for the festival, which concludes on Sunday.
The festival was repeatedly disrupted by demonstrations from internally displaced persons (IDPs), who clashed with security forces while demanding permission to return to their homes.
Protesters argued that if the government claims normalcy has returned — as signalled by organising the festival — then displaced families should be rehabilitated immediately.
Security forces fired tear gas on several occasions to disperse groups attempting to march back to their native villages.
Over the last 10 days, confrontations occurred at Yaingangpokpi and Pukhao Terapur in Imphal East, and Phougakchao Ikhai in Bishnupur, leaving more than ten people with minor injuries.
Deserted stalls, losses for participants
At the main venue — Hapta Kangjeibung in Imphal East — rows of empty chairs and shuttered stalls illustrated the grim response.
"Many stalls remained closed while the ones functioning hardly had any customers. The few buyers included the personnel and officials deployed at the venue," said Thai Gangmei, who ran a food stall. Stall owners, including those from outside the state, “struggled to earn profits”, he added.
The only major success of the festival was a musical concert by British band Blue on Saturday, which drew a sizeable audience at Khuman Lampak stadium.
Government’s appeal fails to lift mood
Inaugurating the festival on November 21, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla had highlighted the Sangai Festival as a symbol of unity showcasing Manipur’s cultural wealth, entrepreneurial spirit and tourism potential. He urged citizens to participate wholeheartedly and uphold the spirit of togetherness.
But deep public resentment and ongoing displacement overshadowed the appeal.
More than 260 people have been killed and thousands displaced in the Meitei–Kuki ethnic conflict that has gripped Manipur since May 2023. Many IDPs say they remain stuck in relief camps with no clarity on rehabilitation, while their villages are inaccessible or unsafe.
The festival, intended as a showcase of normalcy, instead underscored the continuing fractures in the state — and the long road to peace.
More inputs from PTI