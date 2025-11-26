Security forces seize explosives and weapons cache in Manipur

In Kangpokpi district, security personnel uncovered a large collection of weapons near Songlung village. Recovered items included a German rifle, two bolt-action rifles, four pull-mechanism rifles, an improvised mortar, two hand grenades, detonators, and a radio set.

Additional arms were recovered from the Gelbung jungle, including a CMG carbine, a .303 rifle, two pistols, nine bolt-action rifles, a locally made SBBL, one home-made grenade, three pieces of plastic explosives, and two handsets, police said.

Authorities did not provide information on any arrests or the intended use of the weapons, but said the operations were part of ongoing efforts to curb illegal arms possession and militant activity in the region.

