Security forces seize explosives and weapons cache in Manipur
Recovered items included a German rifle, two bolt-action rifles, four pull-mechanism rifles, an improvised mortar, two hand grenades, detonators, and a radio set
Security forces in Manipur have recovered a substantial cache of explosives and arms in separate operations across Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts, police said on Wednesday.
In Churachandpur’s Gelmol village, authorities seized an improvised long-range rocket containing nearly 40 kg of explosives. A rocket launching stand and a battery were also recovered during the operation carried out on Tuesday.
In Kangpokpi district, security personnel uncovered a large collection of weapons near Songlung village. Recovered items included a German rifle, two bolt-action rifles, four pull-mechanism rifles, an improvised mortar, two hand grenades, detonators, and a radio set.
Additional arms were recovered from the Gelbung jungle, including a CMG carbine, a .303 rifle, two pistols, nine bolt-action rifles, a locally made SBBL, one home-made grenade, three pieces of plastic explosives, and two handsets, police said.
Authorities did not provide information on any arrests or the intended use of the weapons, but said the operations were part of ongoing efforts to curb illegal arms possession and militant activity in the region.
With PTI Inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines