Manipur: IDPs clash with security forces in Imphal East while demanding return to homes
Displaced residents from Ekou, Dolaithabi and Yengkhuman say Sangai festival signals “normalcy” and insist they should no longer be confined to relief camps
Hundreds of internally displaced people (IDPs) staying in relief camps in Imphal East district clashed with security forces on Monday as they attempted to march back to their native villages, officials said.
The confrontations occurred at Pukhao and near the Dolaithabi Dam when security personnel stopped groups of displaced residents trying to return to areas they fled during last year’s ethnic violence.
According to officials, security forces used tear gas shells to disperse the demonstrators after they pushed through barricades. The IDPs — originally from Ekou, Dolaithabi and Yengkhuman localities — said they had been confined to camps for months and wanted to return now that the annual Sangai festival was underway, signalling normalcy in the state.
“We are mostly farmers. Our economic livelihood has been completely cut off after we were forced to flee our homes,” a protester, S. Kumarjit Meitei, told reporters.
“The government has said normalcy has returned. We demand to return home. How long do we stay confined in relief camps? Why can’t security forces deal with the militants instead of forcing us to remain here?”
Security personnel and IDPs scuffled as the groups advanced towards what authorities described as “highly sensitive zones.” Officials said tear gas was fired when the groups began moving towards the foothill areas.
Ekou, Dolaithabi and Yengkhuman are located at the foothills of Imphal East district bordering Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district — among the worst-affected regions during the ethnic violence that erupted in 2023. Many residents were displaced and have since been living in government-run camps.
There is no indication yet from authorities on whether IDPs will be permitted to return soon. Security concerns continue to drive restrictions in several foothill regions, officials said.
