Manipur: IDPs clash with security forces in Imphal East while demanding return to homes

Hundreds of internally displaced people (IDPs) staying in relief camps in Imphal East district clashed with security forces on Monday as they attempted to march back to their native villages, officials said.

The confrontations occurred at Pukhao and near the Dolaithabi Dam when security personnel stopped groups of displaced residents trying to return to areas they fled during last year’s ethnic violence.

According to officials, security forces used tear gas shells to disperse the demonstrators after they pushed through barricades. The IDPs — originally from Ekou, Dolaithabi and Yengkhuman localities — said they had been confined to camps for months and wanted to return now that the annual Sangai festival was underway, signalling normalcy in the state.

“We are mostly farmers. Our economic livelihood has been completely cut off after we were forced to flee our homes,” a protester, S. Kumarjit Meitei, told reporters.