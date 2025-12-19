Three more held in Kolkata Messi event vandalism; organiser’s house searched

In the aftermath of the chaotic Lionel Messi event at Salt Lake Stadium last week, Kolkata Police intensified their investigation into the widespread vandalism and mismanagement that marred the occasion. On Friday, authorities arrested three more individuals, bringing the total number of arrests in connection with the incident to eight.

The new detainees are expected to be produced before a lower court later in the day, with the public prosecutor seeking police custody. This follows the earlier arrest of the event’s principal organiser, Shatadru Dutta, who was taken into custody on 13 December, the day of the fiasco.

In a parallel development, the special investigation team of Kolkata Police conducted a thorough search of Dutta’s residence in Rishra, Hooghly district. Investigators spoke with the domestic staff present at the property but refrained from commenting to the media. “The process is under investigation now, and hence we have nothing to say at this moment,” an officer remarked, maintaining an air of secrecy over the ongoing probe.