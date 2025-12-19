Three more held in Kolkata Messi event vandalism; organiser’s house searched
The new detainees are expected to be produced before a lower court later in the day, with the public prosecutor seeking police custody
In the aftermath of the chaotic Lionel Messi event at Salt Lake Stadium last week, Kolkata Police intensified their investigation into the widespread vandalism and mismanagement that marred the occasion. On Friday, authorities arrested three more individuals, bringing the total number of arrests in connection with the incident to eight.
The new detainees are expected to be produced before a lower court later in the day, with the public prosecutor seeking police custody. This follows the earlier arrest of the event’s principal organiser, Shatadru Dutta, who was taken into custody on 13 December, the day of the fiasco.
In a parallel development, the special investigation team of Kolkata Police conducted a thorough search of Dutta’s residence in Rishra, Hooghly district. Investigators spoke with the domestic staff present at the property but refrained from commenting to the media. “The process is under investigation now, and hence we have nothing to say at this moment,” an officer remarked, maintaining an air of secrecy over the ongoing probe.
Sources familiar with the investigation suggested that financial irregularities may have played a significant role in the debacle, particularly concerning the exorbitant ticket pricing for the event. Should these allegations gain traction, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) could step in, empowered to launch a suo motu probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), given the potential scope of monetary misconduct.
Meanwhile, top officials of the state, including principal secretary (sports) Rajesh Kumar Sinha, director general of police Rajeev Kumar, and Bidhannagar police commissioner Mukesh Kumar, submitted their responses to the government regarding the show-cause notices issued over the mismanagement and resulting vandalism at the stadium.
As the investigation deepens, questions loom over the financial and administrative accountability behind what began as a much-anticipated celebration of football and quickly descended into chaos. The unfolding probe promises to shed light on the full extent of negligence and potential malfeasance surrounding the glittering yet ill-fated Messi spectacle.
With IANS inputs
