Three more products from Arunachal Pradesh get GI tag

Arunachal Pradesh's ginger, locally known as Adi Kekir, handmade carpets and Wancho wooden craft have secured the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, Chief Minister Pema Khandu has announced.

A geographical indication or GI is a sign used on products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation that are due to that origin.

"Delighted to share that Adi Kekir (Ginger), Handmade Carpet and Wancho Wooden Craft have been granted Geographical Indication (GI) tags. Truly an acknowledgement of the rich cultural heritage and skilled craftsmanship of our state. Let's celebrate and promote our unique traditions," he said on Thursday, 4 January.

Adi kekir is a variety of ginger produced in East Siang, Siang and Upper Siang districts of Arunachal Pradesh.It is known for its taste and size.