Three senior women officials arrested for aiding alleged harassment by Delhi godman

Three senior women officials from a private institute in Delhi — including an associate dean and two faculty members — have been arrested for allegedly abetting the harassment of female students by self-styled godman Chaitanyanand Saraswati, police confirmed on Thursday.

The officials, identified as Associate Dean Shweta Sharma, Executive Director Bhawna Kapil, and Senior Faculty Member Kajal, have been charged with abetment, issuing threats, and tampering with evidence.

According to investigators, the trio admitted to following the instructions of the 62-year-old Saraswati and pressuring students under the guise of enforcing discipline and punctuality. They also allegedly threatened the victims and compelled them to delete inappropriate messages sent by Saraswati from their mobile phones.

A police team visited a guesthouse in Almora where Saraswati had reportedly stayed with several female students.

Investigators confirmed key details related to the case, including digital evidence from a group chat on a messaging platform where Saraswati allegedly made inappropriate comments about photos of the students.

Saraswati, who was arrested last Sunday in Agra after evading capture, had earlier been brought to the Delhi institute for site verification. He is accused of sexually harassing at least 17 female students on the premises.