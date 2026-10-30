Three-state river dialogue seeks transparent approach to Mahadayi dispute
Farmers and civil society representatives call for action on water shortages alongside protection of the Western Ghats’ rivers and forests
Participants from Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra called for transparent, lawful dialogue on the Mahadayi dispute while recognising farmers’ water needs and ecological concerns
The Dharwad meeting sought government white papers on water use, conservation, river basin management and afforestation policies
Farmers highlighted drinking water shortages, floods and crop losses, while other speakers urged scrutiny of industrial demand and greater water efficiency
Farmers, environmentalists and civil society representatives from Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra have called for greater transparency and continued dialogue to address water shortages in the Malaprabha basin while safeguarding the Mahadayi river system and the Western Ghats.
Meeting at Sevalaya in Dharwad on 24–25 October, participants recognised the concerns of communities across the three states and agreed that these should be addressed through lawful and democratic processes, according to a joint press note issued by the organisers.
A press release shared with National Herald said the meeting was organised by the National Alliance of People’s Movements, South Asian People’s Action on Climate Crisis, Eco Watch, Sarvodaya Samaja, Jagruta Mahila Okkuta, Gandhi Peace Foundation, Hubli-Dharwad Parisara Nagarika Samiti, People First Foundation and Vachana TV.
The discussions brought together differing perspectives on the proposed diversion of Mahadayi waters, with Karnataka farmers describing prolonged shortages and representatives from Goa outlining the river’s importance to drinking water supplies, livelihoods and ecology.
Participants sought white papers from the Union government and the governments of Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra on water use, conservation, river basin management and afforestation policies. They stressed that discussions on the dispute should be informed by reliable data and public access to information.
The meeting also identified the protection of the Mhadei and Bhimgad wildlife sanctuaries as a priority, recognising their role in sustaining water resources in the two basins.
In his keynote address, former Karnataka Public Works Department secretary G.C. Tallur emphasised disciplined water use and coordinated river basin management. He urged scrutiny of the effectiveness of diversion projects and called on departments responsible for water, power, agriculture and land management to pursue sustainable, efficient solutions.
Farmers led by Shankar Ambali, alongside representatives from Nargund, Badami, Gadag, Ramdurg, Khanapur and Hubli-Dharwad, described persistent shortages in the tail-end areas of the Naviluteertha Dam command region.
They said inadequate drinking water and unreliable supplies for agriculture had affected communities for decades. Several argued that diverting Mahadayi water remained the only viable option as upstream allocations for drinking water, village tanks and industry increased.
Muthanna Yaragoppa, from the Badami region, raised concerns about recurring floods downstream of the Renukasagar Reservoir. Farmers linked the problem to siltation and sought comprehensive basin development, flood protection and safeguards for crops before additional water was introduced into the Malaprabha system.
Khanapur farmer Geeta Sahu highlighted crop damage caused by elephants, bison, wild boar and monkeys, as well as concerns over productive farmland being acquired for the Bhandura Nala Diversion Project. She said villages along the Malaprabha faced water shortages after January each year.
Representatives from Goa expressed solidarity with Karnataka’s water-stressed farmers while stressing that Goa’s economy, culture and livelihoods depended on healthy rivers and forests.
Abhijit Prabhudesai of Rainbow Warriors questioned the implications of proposed industrial development for water availability. He said projects envisaged under the Sagarmala Programme and Karnataka’s development plans would require substantially more water than the proposed Mhadei diversion would provide, and urged farmers to examine future industrial demand alongside agricultural needs.
Nirmala Sawant of the Mhadei Bachao Abhiyan explained the importance of maintaining the freshwater–saline balance in the Mhadei-Mandovi system. Disrupting that balance could harm biodiversity and river-dependent livelihoods, she warned.
Engineer Eric Pinto used topographical data to explain the relationship between the two basins. Other Goa representatives described the Mandovi’s contribution to agriculture, fisheries, multilayered kulaghar farming, khazan lands, mangroves, tourism and drinking water supplies.
Prasad Gawde from Maharashtra spoke about the Konkan region’s cultural ties to rivers and forests, including traditions of protecting sacred groves and building temples near river sources.
Environmentalist and film personality Suresh Heblikar called for solutions that met communities’ essential water needs while preserving the ecological integrity of the Western Ghats.
Nirmala Gowda of South Asian People’s Action on Climate Crisis urged a broader approach to river governance that balanced community requirements with ecological sustainability. Environmental risk specialist Sagar Dhara cited international examples of environmental damage associated with river diversions.
Farmer Suresh Desai presented water-efficient sugarcane cultivation methods aimed at reducing consumption while improving incomes. Capt. Nitin Dhond questioned water use by the sugar industry and advocated efficiency measures, restrictions on further factory expansion and rejuvenation of existing water sources.
A panel comprising advocates Sanket Ambali and Nitin Bolbandi, along with Gowda, discussed the dispute’s status before the Supreme Court and possible legal routes towards resolution.
Participants agreed to strengthen water literacy and maintain dialogue across state, political and social boundaries in pursuit of a consensual, sustainable solution.