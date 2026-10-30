Three-state river dialogue seeks transparent approach to Mahadayi dispute

Participants from Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra called for transparent, lawful dialogue on the Mahadayi dispute while recognising farmers’ water needs and ecological concerns

The Dharwad meeting sought government white papers on water use, conservation, river basin management and afforestation policies

Farmers highlighted drinking water shortages, floods and crop losses, while other speakers urged scrutiny of industrial demand and greater water efficiency

Farmers, environmentalists and civil society representatives from Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra have called for greater transparency and continued dialogue to address water shortages in the Malaprabha basin while safeguarding the Mahadayi river system and the Western Ghats.

Meeting at Sevalaya in Dharwad on 24–25 October, participants recognised the concerns of communities across the three states and agreed that these should be addressed through lawful and democratic processes, according to a joint press note issued by the organisers.

A press release shared with National Herald said the meeting was organised by the National Alliance of People’s Movements, South Asian People’s Action on Climate Crisis, Eco Watch, Sarvodaya Samaja, Jagruta Mahila Okkuta, Gandhi Peace Foundation, Hubli-Dharwad Parisara Nagarika Samiti, People First Foundation and Vachana TV.

The discussions brought together differing perspectives on the proposed diversion of Mahadayi waters, with Karnataka farmers describing prolonged shortages and representatives from Goa outlining the river’s importance to drinking water supplies, livelihoods and ecology.

Participants sought white papers from the Union government and the governments of Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra on water use, conservation, river basin management and afforestation policies. They stressed that discussions on the dispute should be informed by reliable data and public access to information.

The meeting also identified the protection of the Mhadei and Bhimgad wildlife sanctuaries as a priority, recognising their role in sustaining water resources in the two basins.

In his keynote address, former Karnataka Public Works Department secretary G.C. Tallur emphasised disciplined water use and coordinated river basin management. He urged scrutiny of the effectiveness of diversion projects and called on departments responsible for water, power, agriculture and land management to pursue sustainable, efficient solutions.

Farmers led by Shankar Ambali, alongside representatives from Nargund, Badami, Gadag, Ramdurg, Khanapur and Hubli-Dharwad, described persistent shortages in the tail-end areas of the Naviluteertha Dam command region.

They said inadequate drinking water and unreliable supplies for agriculture had affected communities for decades. Several argued that diverting Mahadayi water remained the only viable option as upstream allocations for drinking water, village tanks and industry increased.