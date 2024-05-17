Three-tier security cordon at counting centres in Bengal on 4 June

There will be a three-tier security layer in and around counting centres in West Bengal on 4 June.

Sources in the office of West Bengal chief electoral officer (CEO) said the inner tier of security at the counting centres will be managed only by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel and one company of the CAPF will be deployed at each centre.

The second and third tier of the security layer will be managed by the state police forces which will also include personnel from the armed forces.