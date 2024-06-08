Three workers dead, six injured in Narela food processing unit fire

Three workers were killed and six injured after a fire broke out and caused a blast in a food processing unit in the Narela Industrial Area in the early hours of Saturday, 8 June, the Delhi Police said.

The police received a distress call at 3:35 am about the fire at the factory of Shayam Kripa Foods Private Limited, which processes dry moong dal, it said.

The fire engulfed the factory, trapping some workers inside, a police officer said.

Fourteen fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was doused by noon, a Delhi Fire Services official said.