Three years before 9/11, a Bengali paper published a chilling warning

Why such precise and specific information was ignored may never be known. Whether the information was shared with the US is also not clear. The two reporters, however, had enough faith in their source to persuade the editor to publish it prominently on the front page, along with the photograph of bin Laden.

Surprisingly, even the prominent display failed to draw the attention of the security establishment. The US consulate in Calcutta too would have had a CIA officer stationed there, but the ‘news’ either escaped his attention or his report, like that of the IB officer, was ignored as wild gossip.

The report had appeared on 23 October 1998, recalls Ghosh, and the report appeared under his and Sengupta's joint byline. Ghosh later entered politics to join the Trinamool Congress.

It was a scoop, Ghosh recalls with justifiable pride in a Facebook post, and an international exclusive of the kind that may not have appeared in the Indian media before.

Both reporters, however, were trolled heavily, Ghosh remembers. They overnight became the butt of jokes and their peers laughed at them. Nobody followed up on the report and the story ‘died’ — until the world woke up to the sight of two planes ramming into the twin towers almost three years after their report had appeared.

Sengupta, who now works with the Bengali daily Vande Mataram, told National Herald that he regrets that nobody took the report seriously at the time. He and Ghosh were pursuing a different story when they received a call from their source. They went to meet him, and he handed them hard copies of documents.

He admits that while they sensed the information was explosive, they had not fully understood the gravity of the details. They had, however, decided to trust their source, who was convinced that the information was both credible and serious.