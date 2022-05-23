Thunderstorm, rains bring down temperature in Delhi by 11 notches

The IMD had earlier predicted a wet spell for North-West India from May 22-24 with peak intensity on May 23.

Since the bad weather affected airline operations as well, the IGI airport in Delhi tweeted, asking flyers to stay updated about their flight status, keeping a check on whether their flights had been delayed. According to NDTV, different airlines also took to Twitter to share "updated flight information" with the passengers.

The city also struggled with power outages since the rain commenced.



The IMD NowCast also said there would be dust storm/thunderstorm with light intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 50-80 kmph over and adjoining areas of entire NCR -- Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Narwana, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Barwala, Jind, Panipat, Hissar, Gohana, Gannaur, Hansi, Meham, Sonipat, Tosham, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Bawal, Nuh (Haryana) Saharanpur, Gangoh, Deoband, Nazibabad, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar (Uttar Pradesh) Bhiwari (Rajasthan).