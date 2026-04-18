Thunderstorms, rain likely across parts of Maharashtra from April 20–22; farmers advised caution

The India Meteorological Department has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by light to moderate rainfall across several parts of Maharashtra between April 20 and April 22, prompting authorities to advise farmers to take precautionary measures.

According to the IMD, regions including Western Maharashtra—particularly the ghat areas—along with Khandesh, Marathwada and parts of Vidarbha are likely to experience cloudy conditions and afternoon thunderstorms during this period.

The forecast also warns of lightning activity, gusty winds and isolated hailstorms in some areas, raising concerns about potential damage to crops and infrastructure.

On April 19, similar weather conditions are expected over ghat areas of Western Maharashtra as well as parts of north Khandesh and south Marathwada.

Peak activity on April 20–21

Officials said the spatial spread and intensity of rainfall are likely to increase on April 20 and 21.

“The spatial extent and intensity of rainfall are likely to increase… covering parts of Pune division, southern Marathwada, including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division, and areas of Vidarbha, especially Amravati division,” an official release quoting the IMD said.

The thunderstorm activity is expected to gradually weaken and reduce in coverage by April 22.