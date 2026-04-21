Tiger and cheetah spotted together in rare sighting at Ranthambore

A tiger, a leopard and a cheetah were sighted within the same landscape and time window at the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan, in what officials and experts described as an “extremely rare” occurrence.

The sighting took place on 20 April in Zone 9 of the reserve along the Chakal river, with the three predators observed within an estimated range of one to two kilometres, officials said.

Ranthambore’s Deputy Conservator of Forest and Deputy Field Director Manas Singh said the unusual convergence drew attention from conservationists and tourists alike.

“Moments like these are rare, unscripted, and impossible to plan. They remind us what our forests are truly capable of,” the forest department said in a social media post.

Cheetah tracked from Kuno

Officials said the cheetah, identified as KP-2, had strayed from Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh and entered Rajasthan last week.

Following the sighting, the animal moved towards another zone of the reserve. A joint team from Ranthambore and Kuno has set up a monitoring camp, using tracking equipment to follow the cheetah’s movement.