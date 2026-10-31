Tiger Shroff firing: Bishnoi gang’s Mumbai expansion bid under Crime Branch scanner
Police suspect the gang aimed to expand its extortion network by targeting builders, businessmen and Bollywood personalities
The Bishnoi gang allegedly sought to challenge Dawood Ibrahim's D-Company and establish dominance over Mumbai's underworld
Police suspect the gang aimed to expand its extortion network by targeting builders, businessmen and Bollywood personalities
The Crime Branch has arrested 12 people and recovered audio clips, now undergoing forensic examination, to investigate the alleged network and its links
The Lawrence Bishnoi gang allegedly sought to establish its dominance over Mumbai's criminal landscape by challenging the influence historically associated with fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and his D-Company network, according to findings emerging from the Mumbai Crime Branch investigation into the attack on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff.
Investigators suspect that the gang's activities in Mumbai were part of a broader attempt to establish its control over the city's underworld and create an atmosphere of fear similar to that associated with organised crime during the 1990s.
According to police sources, the gang allegedly wanted to project itself as a dominant force in Mumbai, reviving the fear once experienced by businessmen, builders and members of the film industry over threats from underworld groups.
A senior Mumbai Police official said the alleged objective was to recreate an atmosphere in which a single phone call from an underworld operative could cause panic among prominent businesspersons and film personalities.
The Crime Branch suspects that establishing such influence could help the Bishnoi gang expand its alleged extortion operations and target wealthy builders, developers and members of Bollywood.
Investigators are examining whether the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff's car was intended not only as an act of intimidation but also as part of a wider effort to establish the gang's presence in Mumbai.
Police have arrested 12 people in connection with the firing incident so far.
During the investigation, the Crime Branch reportedly recovered several sensitive audio recordings containing references to alleged underworld figures. These recordings are undergoing forensic examination to establish their authenticity, identify the individuals involved and determine their possible links to the wider criminal network.
Investigating agencies are now examining the alleged links between the arrested individuals and the larger network suspected of operating in Mumbai.
The recovered audio material is expected to form part of the ongoing investigation into the gang's activities, including its alleged attempts to challenge established criminal networks and expand its influence in the city.
Police are also examining whether the attack on Tiger Shroff's car was connected to a broader strategy of intimidation and extortion targeting influential individuals.
The Mumbai Crime Branch has intensified its investigation to identify other alleged members of the network, establish the extent of its operations and prevent further criminal activities.
Further investigation into the case is underway.
With IANS inputs