Tiger Shroff firing: Bishnoi gang’s Mumbai expansion bid under Crime Branch scanner

The Bishnoi gang allegedly sought to challenge Dawood Ibrahim's D-Company and establish dominance over Mumbai's underworld

Police suspect the gang aimed to expand its extortion network by targeting builders, businessmen and Bollywood personalities

The Crime Branch has arrested 12 people and recovered audio clips, now undergoing forensic examination, to investigate the alleged network and its links

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang allegedly sought to establish its dominance over Mumbai's criminal landscape by challenging the influence historically associated with fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and his D-Company network, according to findings emerging from the Mumbai Crime Branch investigation into the attack on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff.

Investigators suspect that the gang's activities in Mumbai were part of a broader attempt to establish its control over the city's underworld and create an atmosphere of fear similar to that associated with organised crime during the 1990s.

According to police sources, the gang allegedly wanted to project itself as a dominant force in Mumbai, reviving the fear once experienced by businessmen, builders and members of the film industry over threats from underworld groups.

A senior Mumbai Police official said the alleged objective was to recreate an atmosphere in which a single phone call from an underworld operative could cause panic among prominent businesspersons and film personalities.