Tiger Shroff firing case: 12th accused arrested from Sonipat, money trail under scanner

Amar subsequently transferred Rs 12,000 to the bank account of another accused, Radha, allegedly on Kunal's instructions. The police are probing the purpose of these transactions and whether the money was linked to the firing incident.

Amar, who studied up to Class 10, works at a supplements shop. His parents reportedly earn their livelihood as daily-wage labourers.

Following his arrest, the Mumbai Police produced him before a court and are seeking transit remand to take him to Mumbai for further questioning.

However, Amar's family has claimed that he is innocent and alleged that he has been falsely implicated in the case.

With nine of the 12 arrested accused reportedly belonging to Sonipat, the district has emerged as a key focus of the investigation. The police are examining the financial dealings and personal connections among the suspects to establish the sequence of events and determine their individual roles.

Investigators are also facing challenges in accessing digital communications allegedly exchanged among the accused through encrypted messaging platforms Signal and Zangi. The police are attempting to decode conversations spanning the past eight months, which they believe could help uncover the alleged conspiracy behind the firing.

With IANS inputs