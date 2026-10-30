Tiger Shroff firing case: 12th accused arrested from Sonipat, money trail under scanner
Amar allegedly received Rs 40,000 from co-accused Kunal and transferred Rs 12,000 to another accused, Radha, say police
Mumbai Police arrested the 12th accused, Amar, from Haryana's Sonipat in the firing case targeting Tiger Shroff's car. Nine of the 12 accused are from the district
Amar allegedly received Rs 40,000 from co-accused Kunal and transferred Rs 12,000 to another accused, Radha. Police are probing the money trail
Investigators are trying to decode eight months of alleged communications on Signal and Zangi. Amar's family claims he has been falsely implicated
The Mumbai Police have arrested another accused from Haryana's Sonipat district in connection with the firing incident targeting Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's car, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 12. Nine of those arrested are reportedly from Sonipat.
The latest accused, identified as Amar, was arrested from Rohna village in Sonipat. Investigators are examining his financial transactions and alleged links with other suspects to establish the extent of his involvement in the case.
According to the police investigation, Amar is a friend and neighbour of Kunal, who was arrested earlier. Investigators have found that Kunal allegedly transferred Rs 40,000 to Amar's bank account.
Amar subsequently transferred Rs 12,000 to the bank account of another accused, Radha, allegedly on Kunal's instructions. The police are probing the purpose of these transactions and whether the money was linked to the firing incident.
Amar, who studied up to Class 10, works at a supplements shop. His parents reportedly earn their livelihood as daily-wage labourers.
Following his arrest, the Mumbai Police produced him before a court and are seeking transit remand to take him to Mumbai for further questioning.
However, Amar's family has claimed that he is innocent and alleged that he has been falsely implicated in the case.
With nine of the 12 arrested accused reportedly belonging to Sonipat, the district has emerged as a key focus of the investigation. The police are examining the financial dealings and personal connections among the suspects to establish the sequence of events and determine their individual roles.
Investigators are also facing challenges in accessing digital communications allegedly exchanged among the accused through encrypted messaging platforms Signal and Zangi. The police are attempting to decode conversations spanning the past eight months, which they believe could help uncover the alleged conspiracy behind the firing.
With IANS inputs