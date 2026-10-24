Tiger Shroff firing case: Suspect detained in Indore over alleged support role
Police are questioning the suspect to establish whether he helped a network allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang
A suspect has been detained in Indore during a joint operation by Mumbai and Indore Crime Branch teams.
Police are questioning him over alleged logistical and financial support to a network linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
The inquiry forms part of the investigation into the 18 October firing at Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai, in which the actor escaped unhurt.
Police have detained a suspect in Indore over his alleged role in supporting a network linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, as investigators widen their inquiry into the firing at actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai.
The detention followed a joint operation by the Mumbai and Indore Crime Branch teams, Indore Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia told reporters on Saturday.
Investigators are questioning the suspect about alleged logistical and financial assistance to the network. Dandotia said police were working to establish his precise involvement before deciding whether to arrest him.
“The detained person was part of the support team of the syndicate and provided logistical assistance,” he said.
The officer clarified that further action would depend on the questioning and evidence gathered.
“He is being questioned, and if necessary, he will be arrested. Further legal action will be taken once his role is established,” Dandotia said.
According to reports, the detention takes the number of people apprehended in connection with the case to 11. The latest suspect has not yet been formally arrested.
The operation is part of the Mumbai Crime Branch’s investigation into the 18 October attack in Juhu. Shroff escaped unhurt when his car came under fire.
Police are examining the wider support network behind the incident, including those suspected of arranging money, weapons and logistical assistance for the attackers. Investigators are also probing alleged connections between the accused and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang as they reconstruct the events surrounding the shooting and identify others who may have helped.
With IANS inputs