Tiger Shroff firing case: Suspects allegedly tested gun near Mumbai before attack

Suspects in the Tiger Shroff firing case allegedly tested their weapon near Mumbai before the attack, police sources said

Investigators are also examining an accidental discharge in an Andheri hotel room, where a bullet reportedly struck a bed

Two women from UP’s Sitapur and Azamgarh districts have been arrested by Delhi Police in connection with the firing at actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai

Investigators probing the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff have learnt that the accused allegedly practised shooting near Mumbai before the attack and accidentally discharged their weapon inside an Andheri hotel room, according to police sources.

During questioning, the suspects reportedly identified the location where they had tested the firearm. One allegedly fired two rounds and the other fired one to check whether the weapon was working properly.

Police are examining the location identified during interrogation and piecing together the preparations preceding the attack.

Investigators have also received information that a bullet struck a bed when the accused were handling or testing the gun in their hotel room. According to the sources, the discharge apparently went unnoticed by hotel staff and others outside the room.

Two women from Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur and Azamgarh districts have been arrested by Delhi Police in connection with the firing at actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai. Investigators suspect they helped transport the firearms used in the attack. The total number of arrests in the case has risen to 10.