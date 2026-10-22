Tiger Shroff firing case: Suspects allegedly tested gun near Mumbai before attack
Delhi Police arrest two women from UP over the firing at Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai, taking total arrests to 10
Suspects in the Tiger Shroff firing case allegedly tested their weapon near Mumbai before the attack, police sources said
Investigators are also examining an accidental discharge in an Andheri hotel room, where a bullet reportedly struck a bed
Two women from UP’s Sitapur and Azamgarh districts have been arrested by Delhi Police in connection with the firing at actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai
Investigators probing the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff have learnt that the accused allegedly practised shooting near Mumbai before the attack and accidentally discharged their weapon inside an Andheri hotel room, according to police sources.
During questioning, the suspects reportedly identified the location where they had tested the firearm. One allegedly fired two rounds and the other fired one to check whether the weapon was working properly.
Police are examining the location identified during interrogation and piecing together the preparations preceding the attack.
Investigators have also received information that a bullet struck a bed when the accused were handling or testing the gun in their hotel room. According to the sources, the discharge apparently went unnoticed by hotel staff and others outside the room.
Two women from Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur and Azamgarh districts have been arrested by Delhi Police in connection with the firing at actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai. Investigators suspect they helped transport the firearms used in the attack. The total number of arrests in the case has risen to 10.
The pair are expected to be produced before a court in Sonipat, Haryana, where police will seek transit remand to bring them to Mumbai for questioning.
According to reports, the two are suspected of helping supply weapons connected to the case. Investigators are examining their links with the other accused and whether they had any role in preparing or carrying out the attack.
Police also plan to analyse an audio clip containing a purported threat to Shroff. The voice in the recording is expected to be compared with samples held by police in Punjab and Delhi to help identify the speaker.
Those databases reportedly include recordings of people suspected of links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Police in Rajasthan also maintain a separate collection of voice samples used in such investigations. The planned comparison does not, by itself, establish the gang’s involvement in the case.
Similar verification methods have previously been used to examine recordings linked to threats against actors Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, filmmaker Rohit Shetty and the late politician Baba Siddique.
Investigators are pursuing the audio evidence alongside the alleged weapons supply trail and information obtained during questioning to establish the roles of those involved.
With IANS inputs