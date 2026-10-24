Tiger Shroff firing case: Police probe handler’s live updates to shooters

Investigators suspect the shooters received updates on police movements and television coverage through their handler.

A call to a cab driver reportedly helped police trace three suspects, who were arrested from a train in Kota.

Ten people have been arrested; the motive remains unconfirmed, and Tiger Shroff’s formal statement is yet to be recorded.

Investigators probing the firing at actor Tiger Shroff’s car suspect the shooters received regular updates from their handler about police efforts to track them, including information drawn from television news coverage, according to police sources.

The accused allegedly maintained contact with their handler through calls and messages during and after the 18 October attack. Investigators are examining whether these exchanges helped them change their routes and means of transport as the search intensified.

Sources said one of the accused, Rehan Rahimuddin Ansari, received instructions to leave the area after television channels broadcast footage of the shooting and images showing the suspects. Some of those visuals had been captured by vloggers.

Police suspect someone was following the coverage and relaying relevant details to the fugitives. The identity of that person has yet to be established.

Investigators are examining whether Anil Pandit, believed to be in the United States, or Ankit Khattak and Sameer Khatri, recently arrested in Sonipat, directed Rehan through internet-based communication applications, police sources said.

Photographs, videos and conversation records have reportedly been recovered from the accused. Investigators suspect the group used information about police movements to revise its escape plans.