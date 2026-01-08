Tight security at Turkman Gate after clashes during anti-encroachment drive
Police say area is calm as arrests made and CCTV footage scanned to identify those involved
Heavy security will continue to remain in place at Turkman Gate in central Delhi following violent clashes that erupted during a court-mandated anti-encroachment drive, police said on Thursday.
According to officials, an adequate number of police personnel and paramilitary forces have been deployed in the area to ensure law and order and to prevent any further unrest. Senior officers are keeping a close watch on the situation, which is currently peaceful.
The violence broke out early on Wednesday when officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) were conducting an anti-encroachment operation near the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque and an adjoining graveyard in the Ramlila Maidan area, opposite Turkman Gate.
The drive was being carried out in compliance with directions issued by the Delhi High Court.
Police said tensions escalated after a section of local residents allegedly began pelting stones at civic officials and security personnel, leading to chaos in the densely populated locality. Five police personnel were injured in the clashes, forcing security forces to use teargas shells to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control.
In connection with the violence, four men have been arrested and a juvenile has been apprehended. An FIR has been registered, and investigators are analysing CCTV footage and video recordings to identify others who may have been involved, police added.
Sources indicated that the unrest may have been fuelled by a social media post alleging that the mosque was being demolished, a claim that authorities said contributed to the spread of panic and misinformation in the area.
With PTI inputs