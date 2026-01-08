Tight security at Turkman Gate after clashes during anti-encroachment drive

Heavy security will continue to remain in place at Turkman Gate in central Delhi following violent clashes that erupted during a court-mandated anti-encroachment drive, police said on Thursday.

According to officials, an adequate number of police personnel and paramilitary forces have been deployed in the area to ensure law and order and to prevent any further unrest. Senior officers are keeping a close watch on the situation, which is currently peaceful.

The violence broke out early on Wednesday when officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) were conducting an anti-encroachment operation near the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque and an adjoining graveyard in the Ramlila Maidan area, opposite Turkman Gate.