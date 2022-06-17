Tight security, drone surveillance in UP today

Tight security arrangements have been made in major cities in Uttar Pradesh in view of Friday prayers and also the protests over 'Agnipath' scheme.



Drone surveillance will be carried out in sensitive areas, officials said.



While police across the state have been put on high alert for Friday prayers, the government has deployed additional state and central paramilitary forces as a precautionary measure to contain any sporadic outbursts.



In addition, 200 companies of PAC and 50 companies of Rapid Action Force have also been deployed in the state to maintain peace.



Special focus is on security in Prayagraj, Kanpur, Lucknow, Moradabad and Saharanpur.



So far 357 persons have been arrested in nine districts for the violence after Friday prayers in some of the districts on June 10.



Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Avanish Awasthi and DGP D.S. Chauhan have told the senior police and district officials that strict action would be taken in case of any laxity on Friday.